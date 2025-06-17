Newcastle United are looking to strike a transfer deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for forward Joao Pedro this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has emerged as a top target for Newcastle this summer having previously agreed to join the club from Watford back in 2022.

A deal to sign Joao Pedro was lined up but ultimately fell through as Newcastle pulled the plug and opted to sign Alexander Isak instead. Joao Pedro remained at Watford for the 2022/23 season before joining Brighton & Hove Albion the following summer for £30million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian has since scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for The Seagulls in all competitions while also earning three senior caps for his country.

But with Joao Pedro now looking to leave Brighton and the club open to selling the forward for around for around £60million this summer, Newcastle have are set to formally reignite their interest.

Newcastle United ready to enter Joao Pedro talks

As per The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in signing Joao Pedro from and are set to open talks with Brighton over a potential transfer. The Magpies are not deterred by Brighton’s significant asking price, which is in the region of the £63million the club paid to Real Sociedad for Isak after turning down the Joao Pedro deal back in 2022.

It was an investment that has most certainly paid off with Isak’s value more than doubling during his three seasons at Newcastle, which has seen him score 62 goals in 109 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Joao Pedro transfer clause set to impact NUFC negotiations

Brighton’s significant asking price for Joao Pedro is likely to stem from the significant sell-on clause Watford agreed with The Seagulls back in 2023.

According to The Watford Observer, the Championship outfit have a 20% sell-on that will be triggered by Newcastle if they can strike a deal with Brighton this summer.

But with Brighton’s profit on Joao Pedro set to be cut by 20%, they will want to negotiate for as high a fee as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford’s sell-on percentage is for any profit Brighton make on the deal rather than the total transfer fee they receive. So a £60million transfer would be a £30million profit which would net Watford £6million in sell-on fees.

It’s would be a significant boost for the Championship side, who paid just £10million to Brazilian outfit Fluminense for Joao Pedro in 2020 before tripling their money three years later.

Joao Pedro ‘upset’ at failed Newcastle United move

After joining Brighton, Joao Pedro spoke about his failed Newcastle move, admitting he was ‘upset’ that the transfer didn’t materialise.

“I had this negotiation with Newcastle,” he said shortly after his arrival at the Amex. “Until months ago, I was upset about not leaving. However, I said ‘now is my moment at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will happen.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I made it happen last season and I think it was the best way for Brighton, it’s a club that gives opportunities to young people, it believes in us. I made the right choice, I’m very happy here.”