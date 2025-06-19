Two of Newcastle United’s top players have been linked with moves away from the club this summer - but it all seems a bit hard to believe.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle’s Brazilian midfield duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have been a revelation at the club over the past few seasons.

The pair helped Newcastle avoid relegation, qualify for the Champions League twice while also playing a key role in the Carabao Cup win back in March.

Both players signed long-term contracts at St James’ Park during the 2023/24 season, which run until June 2028. But the Brazilians are arguably at the peak of their value and potential with Guimaraes aged 27 and Joelinton 28.

Newcastle United duo linked with PIF ‘own goal’ transfers

This past week has seen Joelinton and Guimaraes linked with moves away from Newcastle this summer. Both players were subject to transfer speculation last summer but nothing materialised as the club were keen to keep hold of both and even made Guimaraes captain.

A year on and nothing has changed. Both players are happy on Tyneside, have young families and the club has no desire to sell them.

But reports have emerged linking the Brazilians with moves to the Saudi Pro League. To make things more interesting, they have been linked with moves to Saudi clubs owned by PIF, who also own an 85% ownership stake in Newcastle.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone.

Newcastle’s owners financing a move to bring two of the club’s most important players to the Saudi Pro League would seem to be a bit of a transfer own goal on paper, especially with Eddie Howe looking to make his squad as strong as possible in preparation for a return to Champions League football.

TalkSPORT have claimed Joelinton is a target for PIF-owned clubs in Saudi Arabia, while a report from UOL in Brazil states that PIF side Al-Ittihad are keen on a move for Guimaraes, having held talks with his agent.

No official approaches and bids have been made with the duo expected to remain at St James’ Park for the 2025/26 campaign.

Joelinton joined Newcastle for a then club record fee of £40million in 2019 while Guimaraes joined for the same price-tag in January 2022.

Eddie Howe makes Newcastle United transfer stance clear

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has relayed a consistent message when it comes to transfers at the club, one that has been adhered to so far.

The Magpies have facilitated player sales in recent seasons but managed to keep their most valuable and influential players at the club.

“We want to keep our strongest players,” Howe said last month. “I've said that for a while, ever since I've been sat in this seat. We have to try and keep our best players and bring in more good players to make us even stronger.

“The ambition of the club and everyone connected with the club is long-term success. That's the only way to try and get there.”

In addition to Guimaraes and Joelinton, Newcastle stars such as Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have been heavily linked with moves away from the club.

But with Newcastle not needing to sell this summer, the club’s intention is to keep hold of those players and build a squad around them.