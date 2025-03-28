Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has already started his Carabao Cup winners celebrations ahead of Saturday’s big Town Moor event in Newcastle.

This Saturday will see an open-top bus parade and large-scale supporter event on Newcastle Town Moor with Joelinton, his teammates, and the Newcastle United club staff presenting the Carabao Cup on stage.

Newcastle won the 2025 Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16, ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought in the process.

Joelinton played a key role in the victory with a battling midfield display as Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored to help Newcastle claim the trophy.

Less than two weeks later, a huge event was planned in the city. Here are the details...

Newcastle United Carabao Cup Town Moor celebration details revealed

Newcastle have announced the timings for Saturday’s celebrations in the city with supporters who have tickets advised to gather on the Town Moor from 1:30pm on Saturday afternoon. A bus parade will also start at St James’ Park at 4:30pm and last around 30 minutes before arriving at the Town Moor.

Newcastle’s main sponsor Sela are also involved with a ‘Spectacular Surprise’ before the event finishes at around 7:30pm.

The schedule for the day is as follows...

1:30pm: Town Moor site opens

2pm: Carabao Cup Final replay (Town Moor screens)

4pm: Main Stage entertainment starts (Town Moor)

4:30pm: Bus parade begins (St. James’ Park)

5pm Bus parade arrives at the Town Moor

5pm Q&A with legends

6:35pm Players on stage

7pm Sela Spectacular Surprise

7:30pm Event finishes

Joelinton celebrates Carabao Cup win in Brazil

Joelinton had little time to celebrate Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win after the final whistle on March 16 as he quickly joined up with the Brazil squad alongside Bruno Guimaraes during the international break.

Fortunately, after the matches against Colombia and Argentina, Joelinton had some downtime to celebrate the win in his home country before returning to Newcastle.

Joelinton could be seen with his friends and family sporting his Carabao Cup winners medal. Party planner and decorator Rafaela Million, who is based in Joelinton’s former hometown Recife in Brazil, set up a Newcastle United Carabao Cup winning themed celebration for the midfielder.

She posted a video showing the celebrations along with the caption: “Joelinton celebrates Newcastle's title with emotion and gratitude! ⚫⚪🏆

“A journey of struggle, determination and passion that has gone down in Magpies history.”

Joelinton reacts to NUFC Carabao Cup win

Following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win on March 16, Joelinton said via BBC Newcastle: “It's amazing. No words can describe how I feel. To celebrate with the fans - they deserve it so much.

"We deserve it because we work so hard. Too be able to break that long time without a trophy is an incredible feeling.

"We put our names in the history of the club and we go for more."

Joelinton will now join up with the rest of the Newcastle squad in preparation for Saturday’s big celebration in the city.