Newcastle United have unearthed £40m 'goalscorer' after Eddie Howe transformation

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton scored twice in the 4-1 win against Bradford City at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Joelinton grabbed his first goals of 2025 as Newcastle United cruised to a 4-1 Carabao Cup third round win over Bradford City at St James’ Park.

The Brazilian opened the scoring with a close-range finish before being set up by his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes to make it 3-0 in the second half with a left-footed effort into the bottom left corner of the goal. William Osula also scored twice for The Magpies while Bradford substitute Andy Cook scored a consolation for the visitors against his boyhood club.

For Joelinton, the match marked his first goal for Newcastle since the 2-0 win at Manchester United last December. It ended a run of 17 games without a goal for the midfielder.

It was also Joelinton’s 30th and 31st goals for Newcastle since joining the club from Hoffenheim as a striker for £40million back in 2019. While the 29-year-old historically struggled as a striker for Newcastle he has since proven his value and then some in other ways since dropping into a deeper role.

But with Newcastle needing attacking players to contribute following the transfer exit of Alexander Isak and injury to Yoane Wissa, head coach Eddie Howe was asked about Joelinton and whether he can be a player to help ease the attacking load.

“He is a goalscorer and has scored big goals for us historically,” Howe claimed. “We need everybody [to contribute]. And I've said this, after the game against Bournemouth, it's not just everyone's going to look at the number nine.

“You've got two wingers to look at as well. You've got two number eights, depending on what system we play. And the number eights have to contribute. And Joe was in that position today.

“I thought he took his two goals brilliantly. That was very much the centre-forward in him. Calm, composed, picking the corner.

“Really, really delighted for him. He obviously gives the team a lot more than that. He's combative, he's wholehearted.

“But ultimately, he does need to try and assist and score and that will do him the world of good. The minutes as well because he's had a bit of a stop-start time himself.”

Joelinton reflects on Newcastle United brace

Joelinton played a key role in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win last season. Despite not scoring in the competition, the Brazilian was one of several man of the match contenders in the 2-1 final win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium back in March.

And the Newcastle No. 7 is targeting more success in the competition.

“That's our goal,” Joelinton responded. “We know it's a long season.

“Today we did well in the Cup and in the next round. And when the competition is back, we'll give our focus again and hope we can go into the final.

“I'm very pleased and happy with the performance of the team, with my performance and with the two goals after a long time. I'm happy to help the team to get the win.”