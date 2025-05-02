Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United could be without Joelinton for the rest of the season after a fresh injury setback.

The Brazilian missed the 3-0 win over Ipswich Town last time out with a flare-up of a knee injury that kept him out for around a month for Newcastle United between February and March.

Joelinton has been for a scan and specialist assessment, with the results casting major doubt over whether he would feature again this season.

But the midfielder is known for his willingness to play through the pain barrier and his determination to get back on the pitch.

Explaining how the injury came about, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said last week: “He trained [last Friday] but just felt his knee wasn't 100% right.

“And that's the knee that he had an injury with earlier in the season. He's done brilliantly to play through the number of games that he has without being 100% fit.

“But he got to the point where he felt he needed a slight intervention.”

When asked for an update on Joelinton’s condition in Friday’s press conference, Howe said: “The likelihood is it will be difficult [for him to play again this season], I think, but with Joe you'd never rule him out.

“I think he's so motivated to try and come back, but a bit of a discomfort in his knee last week just before the game, so he sought a specialist opinion. That opinion was nothing serious, but he needed a period of rest.

“He's now in Brazil, so we'll wait and see if we can get him back before the end of the season, but the likelihood is probably not.

“I wouldn't say it's a new injury, but it's related to the knee that he had recently, so it just wasn't feeling 100%.”

Given the likelihood that Joelinton’s season has been brought to a premature end, the Newcastle midfielder is set to be out of action for over two months before he is available to return for the start of pre-season.

Joe Willock came into the side in Joelinton’s place last week and will likely keep his place for the remainder of the season.

“We still have a lot of faith in Joe [Willock] and I think a like-for-like replacement really does a lot of his best work on the left-hand side of the pitch, as Joelinton does,” Howe said.

“For me, he's got goal-scoring instincts, he's a very attack-minded player, very quick and athletic, a really good ball carrier, and let's not forget Joe's had some important contributions this season, most notably in the Carabao Cup.”

Newcastle United injury list

Newcastle United will be without at least four players for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brighton (2pm kick-off).

Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall, Matt Targett, and now Joelinton will miss the trip to the Amex Stadium with Newcastle due to injury. The Magpies welcomed back Sven Botman from injury last weekend, boosting their defensive options.

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table following a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town. They face a Brighton side they have not beaten away from home in the Premier League.