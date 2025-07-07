Newcastle United’s return to pre-season training this week has brought some clarity on the contract front.

Newcastle are yet to provide an official update on the futures of John Ruddy and Callum Wilson after stating that discussions were ongoing regarding their futures.

Ruddy and Wilson’s contracts at Newcastle expired on June 30 along with Jamal Lewis. The club already confirmed Lewis would be leaving upon the expiration of his contract when publishing its retained list last month.

Ruddy and Wilson are still listed as free transfers on the Premier League official website due to no fresh update from the club regarding the situation.

But the return of players to pre-season training on Monday has brought with it some clarity on the situation.

John Ruddy back at Newcastle United

Newcastle are understood to have agreed a one-year contract extension with Ruddy that will see the 38-year-old remain on Tyneside.

Ruddy joined Newcastle on a free transfer last summer but did not make a competitive appearance for the club during his first season.

A new deal comes as The Magpies look to secure the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley. The potential signing of Trafford, paired with Ruddy’s extension, would leave Newcastle with seven senior goalkeepers heading into the new season.

Nick Pope is expected to stay and compete with Trafford for a first-team starting spot while Dubravka is likely to leave should Newcastle strike a deal with Burnley. Odysseas Vlachodimos would likely be allowed to leave on loan unless a substantial offer came in while Ruddy and Mark Gillespie’s impact would be limited to the training ground.

Newcastle also have a promising young goalkeeper Max Thompson in their ranks who recently agreed a new deal. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Chesterfield in League Two, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

The Magpies were also linked with the signing of former academy goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who is out of contract this summer and would help the club comply with UEFA’s club-trained player rules for their Champions League squad.

While providing some clarity, Ruddy’s new deal, which is yet to be confirmed by the club, raises further questions regarding the goalkeeping department at Newcastle as more movement is expected.

Callum Wilson not among returning players at NUFC

While Ruddy is understood to have agreed a new deal at Newcastle, Wilson remains without a club. Sources at Newcastle have not ruled out a new contract for Wilson, with the club proposing a pay-as-you-play deal, but an exit is understood to be likely given interest from elsewhere.

Wilson started two Premier League games for Newcastle last season but has attracted interest from newly-promoted side Leeds United. The striker has scored 49 goals in 130 appearances for Newcastle, the majority of which came when wearing the iconic No. 9 shirt.

Wilson is also a favourite of Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who previously worked with him at AFC Bournemouth.

When asked about Wilson staying at Newcastle at the end of the 2024/25 season, Howe said: “Well, let's wait and see. We're going to sit down and talk with his representatives.

"What I can say is Callum Wilson is and has been just an incredible footballer for Newcastle, someone who epitomises the spirit that's got us to where we are.

“Really professional, brave. I mean, to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment that he did in the club's history, it was a difficult moment."