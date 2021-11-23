Here, we round up all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Toon join duo in chase for Bayern midfielder

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso is reportedly a target for Newcastle United (Photo by Lukas Barth-Tuttas - Pool/Getty Images)

Tolisso is out of contract in the summer and Jeunes Footeux are reporting that Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta are keen to get a deal for the Frenchman completed.

Newcastle have also been linked as the new owners reportedly search for ‘marquee’ signings.

Anderson hat-trick

Elliot Anderson scored a hat-trick yesterday as Newcastle United Under-23’s defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0.

Anderson’s three goals made it seven for the season and post-match, he revealed his delight at going home with the match ball and all three-points:

"I'm buzzing," Anderson told nufc.co.uk. "I haven't played in three or four weeks and to score a hat-trick to get my goal tally up is quite important to me.

"Scoring the first goal gave us a bit of time to play and we were a bit more confident with the ball, building it up from the back.

"The red card was good for us and we were able to capitalise on it, making sure that we made them suffer from it, which was good.

"Getting the second gave us another boost, more breathing space, and showed that we could go on to get more. We set out to get a lot of goals and you could see forward runs still being made in the 80th minute.

"We were unlucky to concede late on in the game but I think we managed the game well and got three points.”

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Steve Bruce support

Yesterday, it was reported that Steve Bruce may be interested in an interim role at Manchester United, replacing Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer as manager.

Today’s development on this rumour involves Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly giving his backing for Bruce to make the move to Old Trafford.

Football Insider are reporting that a return to management for Bruce at Manchester United ‘should not be ruled out’ with the report suggesting that Ferguson believes Bruce would ‘provide a steady and experienced hand before making way for a permanent appointment next summer’.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.