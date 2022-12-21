Newcastle United returned to competitive action with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. An own goal from Adam Smith was enough to separate the two sides and book the Magpies a place in the last eight of the competition.

Next up for Eddie Howe’s men is a Premier League clash with Leicester City on Boxing Day, but before then, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to work through. Here is Wednesday’s Toon roundup...

Toon join Skriniar chase

Newcastle United are the latest team to join the race to sign to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to an update from journalist Graeme Bailey. The Slovakian is out of contract in Italy at the end of the season, and despite a lingering optimism that an extension can be an extension can be agreed, several English clubs are understood to be monitoring his situation, including the Magpies.

Writing on his personal Twitter account, Bailey said: “Inter Milan remain hopeful on Milan Skriniar contract as Premier League interest grows. Newcastle are latest to join the hunt Slovakian, who could be available for free in 2023.”

Magpies offered Depay

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in January, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The Dutchman, who featured for his country at the World Cup this month, is understood to have been deemed surplus to requirements in Catalonia, and could be available this winter.