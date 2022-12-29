Newcastle United continued their impressive run of form with an assured 3-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day. The Magpies have now won their last six Premier League outings, and remain unbeaten in the top flight since August.

Next up for Eddie Howe’s men is an intriguing clash against Leeds United on New Year’s Eve, but before then, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to work through. With that in mind, here is Thursday’s Newcastle United rumours round-up...

Toon eye Drameh

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Leeds United starlet Cody Drameh, and it is “plausible” that the Magpies could negotiate a deal to sign the defender, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. The 21-year-old has played just 70 minutes of Premier League football this term, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship outfit Cardiff City.

Nonetheless, Jones has suggested that Eddie Howe’s men are admirers of the up-and-coming talent. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “They do like him, so it’s plausible that it opens up. I wouldn’t say it’s the absolute priority, but we’ll see.” Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also referenced Newcastle’s apparent interest in Drameh during his Here We Go podcast earlier this week.

Magpies join Gusto race

Newcastle United have joined the list of clubs showing an interest in Lyon right-back Malo Gusto, according to the Daily Mail. The teenage talent is also wanted by Manchester United, but it is suggested that any bids for the player could be delayed until the summer, with his current employers asking for at least £35 million next month.