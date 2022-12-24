Newcastle United joined by Borussia Dortmund ‘in race’ for highly-rated Leeds United ace

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Borussia Dortmund ‘eye’ Leeds United ace

Newcastle United will reportedly face stiff competition in order to land Leeds defender Cody Drameh with the Sun reporting that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have also joined the race to sign the 21 year old. Drameh has found game time hard to come by at Elland Road and could leave the club either in January or in the summer with his current deal at the club set to expire in summer 2024.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Cody Drameh of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

However, despite this interest, Jesse Marsch is hopeful of being able to keep hold of Drameh and believes he has a role to play in the first-team set-up. Marsch told Leeds Live: “Cody has been fantastic over the last month and I’m so happy we have gotten to a point with him where he feels so energised by what we’re doing and engaged.

“Then the decision will be how to continue to push him in the direction for him to be an important player at this club, which he will be. Maybe we need to even think about how it fits now.”

Brentford confirm Thomas Frank extension

Brentford have confirmed that Thomas Frank has signed a new contract with the club. Frank has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Speaking to the club website, Frank said: “Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are highs and lows. I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us – the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.

“The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing and it gives me extra energy to continue the work going forward.

