Newcastle United 'keen on' Juventus striker

Newcastle United have been linked with a loan move for Stephy Mavididi.

Mavididi, an England Under-20 international, joined Juventus from Arsenal last summer.

And the striker became the first English player since David Platt to pay for the club when he made his senior debut late last season.

Everton, Southampton, Burnley, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Fulham and Middlesbrough are also keen on Mavididi, as well as his hometown club Derby County, according to Teamtalk.

The 21-year-old had loans spells at Charlton Athletic and Preston North End earlier in his career.