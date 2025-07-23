Newcastle United’s 2025/26 Adidas away kit is set to be announced following ‘official’ leaked images.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s 2025/26 home and third kits have already been released but there has been no official announcement regarding the design or release date of the away kit.

But due to leaked images online, the design of the away kit is already well-known amongst supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s away shirt will be predominantly Adidas ‘Team Green’ with darker curved horizontal stripes with white detailing.

It continues the theme of Newcastle having one away/third shirt with green in its colour scheme for a fourth successive season since the takeover led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Last season, Newcastle had a white and green third kit, the 2023/24 was green and black and the 2022/23 campaign was white and green.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United away kit leak ‘official’

Football kit experts Footyheadlines, who previously leaked details of Newcastle United kits prior to their announcement, have shared ‘official pictures’ showing the new 2025/26 Adidas away shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It shows professional studio photos of the aforementioned away kit design with a white and green club crest along with a white Sela sponsor and yellow and black Noon sleeve sponsor.

The leaked kit has not been received well on social media with Newcastle social media personality Adam Pearson taking to X to post: “Fair play, might be the worst Newcastle United kit I have seen in recent years.”

Many other fans have posted their opinions of a similar nature, while some have suggested they ‘don’t hate it’. We’ll let you judge for yourself.

Ahead of the official away kit announcement, Newcastle have also released a new Adidas pre-match jersey this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies squad wore the jersey during their warm-up against Celtic on Saturday before losing 4-0. Eddie Howe’s squad jet off to Singapore on Thursday for their main pre-season tour of Asia. They will face Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday before travelling to South Korea to face a K-League XI on June 30 and Tottenham Hotspur on August 3.

While Newcastle have been active in releasing various kits for supporters to purchase, frustrations are growing around the lack of first-team additions so far this summer.

Anthony Elanga is Newcastle’s only major signing so far this summer as the club push to strike deals before the start of the Premier League season on August 16. The Magpies are currently in talks with Brentford over a potential transfer for forward Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United Adidas kit deal

Newcastle’s partnership with Adidas is understood to be the biggest commercial deal in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership has seen Newcastle’s club store at St James’ Park undergo a significant makeover while more club stores have opened in Fenwick in Newcastle as well as the Metrocentre over the past year.

When the partnership was first agreed, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”