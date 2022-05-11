A Twitter user has published photographs purporting to show new Castore kits. The home Newcastle jersey shown has thinner stripes than this season and a round neck, while the third shirt is blue with a v-neck and gold trim. The jerseys do not have a sponsor.
Images of claimed Castore-made Rangers, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa kits for the 2022/23 season have also been published.
United are yet to reveal any details of their new shirts. The club signed a long-term deal with Castore last summer after their association with Puma ended.
Speaking at the time, Castore co-founder Tom Beahon said: "I’m thrilled to be partnering with one of the most historic and famous clubs in English football. Newcastle has a huge and deeply passionate fan base, and we look forward to giving the Toon Army something else to get excited about next season.”