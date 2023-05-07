Newcastle United v Arsenal team news: The line-ups have been confirmed for today’s match at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle side that beat Southampton 3-1 last Sunday with Anthony Gordon dropping out of the side in place of top scorer Callum Wilson. Gordon has dropped to the bench while Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to the matchday squad for the first time in six games.

Teenage midfielder Lewis Miley was also with the squad but not named on the bench with Sean Longstaff out with a foot injury for the second consecutive match. Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a calf injury.

The United captain confirmed in his pre-match programme notes that he would be out for ‘five or six weeks’ with the injury.

The match is a crucial one for both sides as Arsenal look to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table while Newcastle are potentially just a couple of wins away from securing Champions League football for next season.

The Magpies currently sit three points clear of Liverpool in fifth with two games in hand. But Newcastle haven’t beaten Arsenal in consecutive seasons at St James’ Park since the mid 90s with Kevin Keegan in charge.

Eddie Howe will be looking to do just that today after last season’s 2-0 win over The Gunners.

NUFC XI v Arsenal: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock; Murphy, Wilson, Isak

NUFC subs: Dubrakva, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

1 . Jamaal Lascelles - calf Set to be out for six weeks after picking up a calf injury. Will miss the rest of the season. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Sean Longstaff - foot Misses his second match after picking up a foot injury against Everton. Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth - knee Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Loris Karius - tactical Martin Dubravka remains the preferred goalkeeping option on the bench. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales