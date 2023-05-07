News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
2 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
3 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
6 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Newcastle United latest injury blow rules player out for six weeks as seven out v Arsenal - gallery

Newcastle United v Arsenal team news: The line-ups have been confirmed for today’s match at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 7th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:32 BST

Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle side that beat Southampton 3-1 last Sunday with Anthony Gordon dropping out of the side in place of top scorer Callum Wilson. Gordon has dropped to the bench while Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to the matchday squad for the first time in six games.

Teenage midfielder Lewis Miley was also with the squad but not named on the bench with Sean Longstaff out with a foot injury for the second consecutive match. Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a calf injury.

The United captain confirmed in his pre-match programme notes that he would be out for ‘five or six weeks’ with the injury.

The match is a crucial one for both sides as Arsenal look to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table while Newcastle are potentially just a couple of wins away from securing Champions League football for next season.

The Magpies currently sit three points clear of Liverpool in fifth with two games in hand. But Newcastle haven’t beaten Arsenal in consecutive seasons at St James’ Park since the mid 90s with Kevin Keegan in charge.

Eddie Howe will be looking to do just that today after last season’s 2-0 win over The Gunners.

NUFC XI v Arsenal: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock; Murphy, Wilson, Isak

NUFC subs: Dubrakva, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Set to be out for six weeks after picking up a calf injury. Will miss the rest of the season.

1. Jamaal Lascelles - calf

Set to be out for six weeks after picking up a calf injury. Will miss the rest of the season. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Misses his second match after picking up a foot injury against Everton.

2. Sean Longstaff - foot

Misses his second match after picking up a foot injury against Everton.

Photo Sales
Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.

3. Emil Krafth - knee

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Martin Dubravka remains the preferred goalkeeping option on the bench.

4. Loris Karius - tactical

Martin Dubravka remains the preferred goalkeeping option on the bench. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ArsenalTeam newsEddie HoweCallum WilsonAllan Saint-MaximinSouthamptonSean LongstaffJamaal Lascelles