Newcastle United launch ‘Helping Hand at Christmas’ campaign to help local community with £150,000 Foodbank donation

The club have partnered with Newcastle United Foundation to launch a new campaign to help families throughout the festive period. Along with the donation of £150,000 to help the West End Foodbank, the NUCASTLE building will also be opened to give a ‘warm space for families’ and offer complimentary refreshments as well as a host of Christmas activities for families to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club read: ‘The ‘Helping Hand at Christmas’ campaign will see the club and the foundation working with city partners to complete a series of pledges, including significant financial support for Newcastle West End Foodbank; a warm, safe space for the community to combat fuel poverty, together with a volunteer scheme that will see staff donating thousands of hours of time.

Newcastle United launch ‘Helping Hand at Christmas’ campaign (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

‘Newcastle United is donating £150,000 to Newcastle West End Foodbank to support its ongoing outreach programme and significant overheads, as well as donating specialist staff and volunteers to support the Foodbank’s operations.’

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales added: “It is vital that Newcastle United offers support to our communities and those who really need help during these difficult winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club is at the heart of this community. The support the city gives us is incredible, so it is our duty to support our city.

“This is a club-wide commitment, with our staff recognising the need to support others, and we hope that, through our financial support and volunteering time, we can make a real difference to our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have also announced that members of Newcastle United’s men’s and women’s team will also be visiting the city’s hospital wards in their traditional Christmas visit to spend time with patients, their families and NHS staff around the festive period.

Newcastle United Foundation Chief Executive Steve Beharall reaffirmed his commitment to helping out the local community, saying: “North East communities are facing extreme financial hardship, with many families experiencing crisis for the first time, struggling to provide a warm, comfortable space for themselves and their loved ones this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad