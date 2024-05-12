Newcastle United 'lead free agent pursuit' as summer transfer priority becomes clear

Newcastle United need to add defensive reinforcements to Eddie Howe’s squad in summer

Newcastle United lead the charge to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer this summer. That's according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Magpies are Adarabioyo's preferred destination for next season as his current contract at Craven Cottage edges towards an expiry.

Talks are said to have taken place over the last few days with the 26-year-old and the report states a deal could be close with Adarabioyo won over by the possibility of working Eddie Howe. Newcastle aren't the only team interested in taking the former England youth international this summer, with the likes of Tottenham, AC Milan and Chelsea being linked with a move for the centre-back also.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle won't be able to make an official approach for the former Manchester City man until he officially becomes a free agent on July 1 but they will hope to secure his future quickly and stave off competition when they are able to. Adarabioyo has been offered a new contract at stay at Craven Cottage, according to reports earlier in the year, but that deal remains unsigned.

The defender has been with Fulham since joining on a permanent deal from City in 2020, having spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers before then. He's made 132 appearances for the Cottagers since then, including 25 this season, having missed a chunk of the season due to a groin injury.

Newcastle are a little short of options at the heart of the defence and that lack of depth has been accentuated by the fact that Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman look set to miss a huge chunk of next season due to their respective ACL injuries. With Fabian Schar injured at present too, the club were forced to field a makeshift centre-back partnership of Dan Burn and Emil Krafth on Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park.