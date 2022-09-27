Here is all the latest transfer gossip from Newcastle United:

Mudryk chase

Newcastle United are set to rival Everton for the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Newcastle United and Everton target Mykhaylo Mudryk in action for Ukraine (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Mudryk has been in stunning form for Shakhtar this season, particularly in the Champions League, having bagged himself two goals and two assists in just two games so far in the competition.

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old’s services, however, despite their interest and the Toffees placing a bid in the summer for the striker, it’s believed that Newcastle are the ones leading the race to land his signature.

The Magpies are reportedly considering a £50million bid for Mudryk who has been compared to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. by Shakhtar sporting director Dario Srna:

“Mudryk is a serious talent,” Srna said. “After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, he’s the best player in Europe in his position. If someone wants to buy Mudryk they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money and respect our club and our president.”

Kuol reports

Newcastle United are close to finalising an agreement to sign Australian starlet Garang Kuol from A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Kuol became the youngest player since Harry Kewell in 1996 to be called up to the Australian senior squad and has impressed many in Europe this season, including big-hitters like Borussia Dortmund and Celtic.

The club are also ‘exploring’ ways to help Kuol gain a work permit in England and could send the 18-year-old straight out on-loan to a European side in-order to overcome any issues on this front.

Magpies prepare Foxes swoop

Newcastle are preparing to submit a £15million offer for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in January - according to the Mirror.

Tielemans’ deal at the King Power Stadium expires this summer and the Foxes, although currently struggling in the Premier League, may be tempted to sell the Belgian to avoid sling him on a free.

Arsenal have also been linked with the midfielder but are yet to submit a concrete offer.