Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make an offer for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in a bid to see off competition from a number of other clubs.

The Magpies are believed to be keen to add another centre-back to their squad as they look to move on from what was a difficult December as Eddie Howe’s men exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup, as well as suffering a number a damaging defeats in the Premier League.

Although Newcastle are not solely focused on bringing in Premier League experience, Andersen’s time with Fulham and Crystal Palace is seen as a major plus point as he has shone with both London clubs over the last three years.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to St James Park during the summer transfer window and The Mirror are now reporting the Magpies are ‘leading the race’ to sign the Denmark international - although the report also claims Palace have placed a £60m asking price on the defender.

Speaking in August when Newcastle’s interest was first reported, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson told the Evening Standard: “It would be a bitter blow now if we had to start the season with other of our top players being tempted away from us, or other clubs coming in and persuading Crystal Palace to sell them. There is no desire to sell any of those players, and we cannot avoid speculation that other clubs will be interested in players of that quality.”

Andersen is not the only centre-back to be linked with a move to St James Park in recent weeks after the Magpies were named as possible suitors for Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie and Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

Former Magpies star lands new managerial role

Steve Watson is back in management after the former Newcastle United star accepted an offer to take over at National League North strugglers Darlington.

The Quakers parted company with former boss Josh Gowling after a Boxing Day defeat against Scarborough Athletic left them eight points from safety in non-league’s second tier - and Watson is the man they have trusted to helping them in their bid to avoid relegation. The 49-year-old has previous managerial experience with the likes of Gateshead, York City and Chester and will return to the dugout for the first time since leaving the latter in April 2022.

After agreeing to take charge until the end of the season, Watson revealed he is hoping to make the most of the ‘fantastic experience’ he has enjoyed during his time coaching in Newcastle’s academy in recent months.

He told the club website: “I’ve thought long and hard about my career and I took a step back for a year or so. I started coaching at the academy at Newcastle, just to improve my coaching and learn new and different ways of coaching.

