Newcastle United have arrived at Ewood Park for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round clash against Blackburn Rovers.

The players arriving at Ewood Park dropped a number of selection hints heading into the match with Sven Botman dropping out of the squad following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal and Elliot Anderson coming back after four months out with a back injury.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has also returned to the side after missing Arsenal due to illness. Joe Willock and Alexander Isak have also made the journey after returning from injury on Saturday.

The Magpies have beaten Sunderland 3-0 and Fulham 2-0 away from home to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup. They face a Blackburn side under the new management of John Eustace who currently sit 16th in the Championship table.

They will be hoping to progress to the quarter-final of the competition for only the second time in 18 years. Extra time and penalties will be required if the match ends level after 90 minutes.

21 Newcastle players were spotted getting off the team coach though only 20 can be named in the matchday squad.