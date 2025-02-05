Newcastle United leaked team news as major injury boost confirmed v Arsenal

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg has been confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s matchday squad has been boosted by the return of striker Callum Wilson after eight weeks out due to injury. But The Magpies are set to be without Joelinton, who was forced off against Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday with a knee injury.

Wilson is yet to start for Newcastle this season due to various injury troubles but is now back available following a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Joey had a knee brace on as a precaution, he’s out of it now,” Howe said. “I would say he is a doubt, but we will give him every chance to be fit.

“Our centre midfield, we have good strength in depth - Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock – they all bring something different."

On Wilson, Howe added: “There's a chance. So we've got another important training day today, let's get through training before we make a decision on him.”

Joelinton’s injury has sparked the question as to who will replace him in the starting line-up. While Howe has the three named midfielders to choose from, a change of formation could also see Sven Botman come back into the side at centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head into the match with a 2-0 lead from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. Howe’s side have been boosted from that game by the returns of Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes from suspension while Joelinton and Harvey Barnes drop out due to injury and Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly have since been sold.

Predicted Newcastle United line-up: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Pope, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Willock, Longstaff, Miley