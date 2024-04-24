Newcastle United have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of Wednesday night’s match against Crystal Palace (8pm kick-off).

As hinted by Eddie Howe in his pre-match press conference, Callum Wilson is back with the Newcastle squad in time for the final six matches of the Premier League season. Wilson hasn’t played for Newcastle in over two months after suffering a pectoral injury in the closing stages of the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in February.

The striker, who has scored eight goals for The Magpies this season, was spotted arriving at Selhurst Park for the match. He has been named on the bench for tonight’s match.

Ahead of the match, Howe hinted at Wilson’s potential involvement: “He's trained very well this week. It's been very good to have him back with the energy he brings and the quality he brings.

“He's been able to focus on his legs and his running during the period he's been out so he's come back looking really good. Hopefully, he'll be able to hit the ground running and make an impact for us.”

Newcastle head into the match having won their last two games against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. United are four unbeaten in the Premier League having taken 10 points from their last four games but they face a Palace side who have won their last two against Liverpool and West Ham United.

Here is Newcastle United’s expected starting line-up to face Crystal Palace...

