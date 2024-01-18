Newcastle United learn 'price tag' for midfielder amid fresh Kalvin Phillips claim
All the latest transfer news surrounding Newcastle United as they head into their weekend off.
Newcastle United are now on break as part of the Premier League's staggered winter break. The Magpies go into their weekend off on the back of a narrow defeat to Manchester City, and they could drop into the bottom half over the course of the coming weekend.
It has been a disappointing start to the season for Newcastle, who came into this campaign with big ambitions on the back of a top four finish. As Eddie Howe looks for ways to put things right, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding St James' Park.
Ederson price tag
Atalanta star Ederson is the latest holding midfielder to be linked with Newcastle. Reports have claimed the Magpies have sent scouts to watch the Brazilian, and they have been left impressed.
But a January deal could be off the table after Premier League Brasil reporting that Atalanta are intent on keeping Ederson for at least the rest of the season, demanding at least £51million to sell. If that report is accurate, Newcastle have next to no chanc of signing the 24-year-old given their FFP issues.
Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has been speaking about the race for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips and the England international's most likely destinations this month. He said: "The Premier League is looking increasingly likely where he will be playing his football come February 1st, and Newcastle have been interested. I just wonder whether they’ll make a real push for him given that Joelinton could be out potentially for an extended period of time, maybe even the rest of the season.
“But what was interesting was a news conference that Roy Hodgson gave yesterday. I’ve not seen a manager for a long time be that open about a player at another club who their club is interested in. And he was like, let’s see if we can do a deal, it will all depend on what Man City want to do, it depends on the wages situation as well, could we afford his wages? Probably not, would they need Manchester City’s help.
“There will need to be lots of pieces that would need to fall into place for a deal like that to happen. If you’re asking me now who are the favourites, purely because he’s been so open about it, you’d have to say Crystal Palace would be up there.”