The Premier League season is drawing to a close, but which players have stood out during the 2021-22 campaign?

The official Premier League team of the season is likely to be dominated by Manchester City, Liverpool and other players at the ‘big six’ clubs competing at the top end of the Premier League table.

But what about the other 14? With the help of WhoScored.com, we have looked at the players with the highest average ratings from across the campaign in each position and put together an alternative team of the season.

Players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have not been included in the team.

Players such as Bruno Guimaraes or Kieran Trippier, who have performed well when on the pitch, have not surpassed the appearance threshold required to be included.

1. GK - Jose Sa (Wolves) The Wolves goalkeeper is the highest rated goalkeeper of any Premier League club this season with an average rating of 6.9.

2. RB - Matty Cash (Aston Villa) The Poland international is the highest rated right-back to have started over 10 Premier League matches this season from the 'other 14' with an average rating of 6.92.

3. CB - Liam Cooper (Leeds United) Despite Leeds having one of the worst defences in the Premier League, a large part of that has been down to Cooper's injury issues. All five of Leeds' clean sheets this season have been when he's started. He has an average rating of 6.97.

4. CB - James Tarkowski (Burnley) Set to become a free agent in the summer, Tarkowski has had a tough season with Burnley but has still been able to shine through in the WhoScored ratings with an average of 6.99.