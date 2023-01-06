Newcastle currently sit third in the table with 35 points after 18 matches and are two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. The Magpies haven't finished in the Champions League places since the 2002-03 season but have been in exceptional form so far this campaign.

Eddie Howe’s side boast the longest unbeaten run (13), longest winning run (6), most clean sheets (10) and fewest goals conceded (11) in the Premier League in 2022-23. Although Shearer has played down his former club's chances of finishing in the top four, he believes a couple of strong additions in January could be just what the side needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more I think and I look that if we can get one [player] in, maybe two, in January, top quality – then the more I think about it, the more I say to myself we could actually finish in the top four,” Shearer said during an NUST talk. “I think there's a lot of ifs to that, I'm not expecting it but I hope I'm wrong.

Arsenal players surround the Referee Andy Madley after a late penalty appeal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"It would be amazing if we did but it is brilliant to see. For me, living in the area, the whole area is better, the whole atmosphere is better, the pubs are better, the pints taste better. Everything is just better in Newcastle!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle extended their unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches following a 0-0 draw at leaders Arsenal on Tuesday night. Howe’s side haven’t been afraid to ruffle a few feathers against some of the ‘top’ Premier League sides this season.

The Magpies have taken points off Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United already in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's great to see and it's great that all the other so-called big boys are moaning and want to fight us and have a go at us and say it's not right what Newcastle are doing or they don't agree with the time-wasting,” Shearer added.