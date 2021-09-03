Newcastle United legend makes worrying Joe Willock claim as Magpies star helps end impressive international record

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Munez’s message to Munoz

Newcastle tweeted a video from actor Kuno Becker, best known for playing Santiago Munez in the Goal! Film-series.

Supermac believes Joe Willock may not be happy with Newcastle's transfer business

In the video, Becker discusses the similarities between Santiago Munez and Newcastle's newest signing Santiago Munoz.

"I really believe that Newcastle United and the movie Goal! are a magical combination," Becker said.

"This team has inspired dreams, the movie has inspired dreams and today I want to say congratulations to the real life Santi, who will also inspire a lot of people to dream."

On deadline day, Munoz signed for Newcastle on an initial 18-month loan from Santos Laguna and will start his time on Tyneside with the under-23s squad.

Supermac’s Joe Willock claim

Newcastle legend Malcolm Macdonald believes that United’s lack of business in the transfer market could anger players, including new signing Joe Willock.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, Supermac said: “I would imagine that Willock, beyond all the other players, will be quite angry that there wasn’t further strengthening beyond him.

“And I think we saw last Saturday that it’s going to be a very long season, let’s put it that way. Things aren’t right, that’s for sure.”

Emil Krafth helps defeat Spain

Sweden defeated Spain 2-1 on Thursday and in the process, ended their opponent’s 66-game unbeaten streak in World Cup Qualifying.

Newcastle’s Emil Krafth played the full 90 minutes and had the tough task of keeping Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres quiet.

After going behind four minutes into the contest, it looked like being a long night for Sweden, however, they rallied and eventually overturned the scoreline through Alexander Isak and Victor Claesson.

Krafth featured as an orthodox right-back for his country and posted a message on his Instagram after an impressive Swedish performance in Stockholm: “What a team and what a evening.”

The 27-year-old will hope to impress during the international period and regain his place in the Newcastle starting line-up for their trip to Old Trafford.

