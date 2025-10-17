Lewis Hall of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James' Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Ramsey and Joelinton.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies are looking to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season having beaten Nottingham Forest 2-0 at St James’ Park before the international break.

Newcastle have drawn all three of their away matches in the league this season 0-0 and are yet to win at Brighton since earning promotion with the South Coast club in 2017.

Eddie Howe’s side has several injury concerns for the trip to the Amex Stadium. Some players are already ruled out while others have returned from international duty with slight issues.

Newcastle United injury latest as Eddie Howe gives Lewis Hall update

Lewis Hall missed the match against Forest before the international break with a hamstring injury with Howe confirming afterwards the 21-year-old was set for a scan during the international break.

A first scan estimated Hall would be out for up to eight weeks with the issue, but a second scan was more positive.

“The second scan was good news,” Hall said. “So there was different scales of time he could be out. It's the shorter time.

“We hope he'll be back during this period of games we have before the next international break. We don't know exactly when that will be, but we expect him to, if he doesn't suffer any ill effects from anything that he's doing, to be back at some stage [before November break].

“From the first scan [results], that might not have been possible. So good news. He's such an important player for us and hopefully we can keep him fit.”

Newcastle United injury list

Yoane Wissa is set to be sidelined for the upcoming run of matches due to a PCL injury while Tino Livramento is sidelined until late November also with a knee injury.

But there is more positive news regarding Jacob Ramsey, who is set to return to action at Brighton after seven weeks out with an ankle issue.

“JJ had had a couple of training sessions and trained well [before the break], but we didn't want to push him too early because of his lack of training time,” Howe said. “He's trained in the break and looked good, yeah, I'm pleased with where he is currently.

“I expect him to be with us [at Brighton], yeah.”

Howe also revealed concerns over Joelinton and William Osula heading into the match but expects both to make the journey.

“Everyone's come back okay, we were a little bit concerned over Joelinton, but he seems to have come back okay and hopefully he'll train,” Howe added.

“We were led to believe that there was an issue with his groin, but I think he's come back and said he's fine.

“William Osula has done very well when he's come onto the pitch, he's nursing a slight ankle injury at the moment, so he's not, I'd say, 100% training with us in every moment. But I'd say when he steps on the pitch, he will be fit.”

With Newcastle short of full-back options at the moment with Hall and Livramento out, Howe went on to confirm another injury to one of his full-backs.

“At the moment, Harrison [Ashby] is injured and he’s been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury so we’re waiting for him to be fit again,” he said.

Ashby is part of Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad so would be eligible to feature when fit but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club almost three years after joining from West Ham United.