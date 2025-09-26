Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley. | Getty Images

Lewis Miley started consecutive matches for Newcastle United for the first time since February 2024.

Lewis Miley was one of only four players to keep his place in Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Bradford City at St James’ Park.

Miley started in a deeper No. 6 midfield role with Brazilian pair Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes either side of him as the Magpies strolled to a 4-1 Carabao Cup third-round win.

It was the 19-year-old’s second start in four days and marked the first time he had started consecutive competitive games for his boyhood club.

Multiple injury blows along with the return of Sandro Tonali and Joelinton from lengthy absences limited Miley’s impact last season as he made only four starts in all competitions. Despite his limited time on the pitch, Miley was able to contribute with two goals against Bromley and Nottingham Forest.

Miley’s start at Bournemouth on Sunday marked his 50th competitive Newcastle appearance and he followed it up with another on Wednesday night. The quick turnaround in matches and Arsenal coming to St James’ Park on Sunday could see Miley drop out of the side with Sandro Tonali, who was rested against Bradford, ready to reclaim his place as Newcastle’s No. 6.

Eddie Howe delivers ‘excellent’ Lewis Miley verdict

Along with Guimaraes, Miley will be viewed as a potential rotation alternative to Tonali in the side moving forward with Joelinton and Joe Willock preferring more advanced roles.

And head coach Eddie Howe felt Miley was one of the players who took his opportunity in the game, despite his intercepted pass leading to Bradford’s only goal, scored by Andy Cook.

“I thought Lewy was excellent,” Howe told The Gazette. “In part, I think he really, really helped us in the first half. He played some lovely little deft touches and short passes into midfield, using Joe and Bruno as a springboard, really to control that midfield area.

“I think he's come back into the team and produced two really good performances back-to-back. I thought he was really good against Bournemouth in maybe a slightly different way to tonight, but he's developing his experience all the time and I'm really pleased with him.”

As a local lad and academy graduate, Miley can find himself subject to more scrutiny than some of his more established and flashy international teammates. The threat of PSR and the manner in which the rules encourage the sales of academy graduates as ‘pure profit’ has seen Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson both leave Newcastle in recent seasons.

But Miley, who is under contract until 2029, has a big role to play in Howe’s side moving forward. The youngster brings several advantages to Newcastle as a first-team player as his age and club-trained status means he does not need to be named in Newcastle’s Premier League or Champions League squads. As an academy graduate, he has effectively cost Newcastle nothing in terms of a transfer fee.

NUFC squad strength

“We're going to need [the squad] this year,” Howe admitted. “I mean, the games don't stop at Arsenal and then back into the Champions League and then back into the Premier League again.

“So, we know the schedule is relentless and that's why when I get a chance to rest a couple of players, I think it's really important we do so.

“Then, hopefully, they come back into the team and they're able to form at their very best. And I thought we saw a bounce effect from those guys that were rested in the last game to this one [v Bradford].”