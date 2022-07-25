Newcastle United ‘like’ loan option as Eddie Howe eyes two new signings before Nottingham Forest – Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back with another episode discussing Newcastle United’s trip to Portugal.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 25th July 2022, 2:14 pm

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the latest Newcastle United news and transfer talk.

Newcastle are currently out in Portugal as they prepare for their latest pre-season test against Benfica on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe's side remain active in the transfer market and will be hoping to secure new additions in time for the start of the Premier League season on August 6.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

