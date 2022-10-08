Newcastle United head into Saturday’s clash with Brentford looking to build on last weekend’s 4-1 win over Fulham.

The Magpies currently sit seventh in the table, with 11 points from eight matches, and come up against a Bees side who have taken just one point less.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “There is no doubt that Newcastle are aiming to be a top six side in the future. Eddie Howe, his staff, and players have done a very good job so far. Last year, they stabilised the club, and, this year, they’ve only lost to Liverpool.

“They look very strong, dynamic, physical, and aggressive. St James’s Park is one of the most difficult grounds to go to, but we’re up for the challenge. We will go out there with the best intentions of getting three points.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Southampton are eyeing Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch as a potential replacement for under-pressure boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints chief “may only have two matches to earn a reprieve” with his side currently struggling for form in the Premier League. (The Times)

Newcastle United will likely move for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison again in the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said: “I’d be amazed if Newcastle didn’t make a move for him to be honest. We know that they considered him strongly in the last window and you can see what he would bring to the creative side of things.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on out-of-favour Manchester United star Luke Shaw. The England international’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023. (Football Insider)

Manchester City are “keeping a close eye” on Bukayo Saka‘s situation at Arsenal, according to Dean Jones. He said: “It makes sense that Arsenal get Saka tied up as soon as possible to a new deal, I’m told Man City are keeping a close eye on this situation and think he would be a great fit for them – but they’ll only move if he shows any doubts over his Arsenal situation.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a deal for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and “talks” have already taken place between the two parties. The Gabonese only signed for the Blues in the summer transfer window having facilitated his exit from Barcelona. (Foot Mercato)

Liverpool, Everton, and Arsenal are all looking at potential deals for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The player is valued at more than £22 million, but his club “fear the worst” for his future, with his current contract set to expire in 2024. (Fichajes)