Newcastle United sealed their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday night as they beat Blackburn Rovers on penalties at Ewood Park. It was a gruelling evening for the Magpies, who were challenged by the Championship side, but they got the job done to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

Eddie Howe's side now turn their attention back to Premier League matters, with the visit of Wolves fast approaching on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of that clash, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Nagelsmann in the frame?

According to German outlet Bild, Newcastle United are mulling over an approach for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann this summer. Eddie Howe has found the going tougher at St James' Park this season and while his hands have been tied in the transfer market, the report would suggest the Magpies are considering a change.

Nagelsmann has been in charge of the German national team since September 2023 and his short-term contract is due to expire after the European Championships, which are held in Germany this summer. It is claimed Nagelsmann hasn't made his mind up on his future in the role just yet and could decide to return to club management.

The 36-year-old has spent time in charge of Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich during his career.

Davis 'on the list'

Newcastle are one of the clubs monitoring Leif Davis' situation at Ipswich Town as the summer approaches. That's according to Talksport, who also link West Ham United to the left-back, who was born in Newcastle and represented Wallsend Boys Club as a teenager.

Davis has excelled in the Championship this season, recording 14 assists in total to help the Tractor Boys, who are still in their first season back in the second tier, up to third in the table. As such, with the 24-year-old approaching the final year of his contract in Suffolk, Premier League clubs are taking a look and a summer move could be on the cards for him, particularly if Ipswich fall short in the battle for promotion.