Newcastle United face Benfica in Portugal this evening - but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

After ending their pre-season tour of Austria with a 1-0 defeat against Mainz 05, Newcastle jetted back to the North East before quickly heading out to Portugal for another training camp.

Saturday saw The Magpies get the better of two Burnley XIs in a behind closed doors practice session which involved two sets of XIs playing against each other at the same time on different pitches.

But tonight is sure to provide arguably Newcastle’s toughest test of pre-season so far with Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica the hosts and the Eusebio Cup on the line.

Eddie Howe has made seven changes to the side that were beaten 1-0 against Mainz with Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett and Ryan Fraser all missing out.

1. GK: Nick Pope Yet to concede in three pre-season outings.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier While Emil Krafth has provided decent competition. Trippier will always get the nod at right-back when fit.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles With Fabian Schar being forced off against Mainz and sitting out the Burnley training match, the Newcastle skipper could get the nod.

4. CB: Sven Botman Has looked calm and composed so far in pre-season. Howe will want to test him against top quality opposition.