Newcastle line-up v Liverpool confirmed: Joe Willock and seven others out as player returns - gallery
Newcastle United’s line-up to face Liverpool at St James’s Park has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made one change to the Newcastle side that drew 1-1 at Bournemouth last weekend with Elliot Anderson being handed his full Premier League debut in place of the injured Joe Willock. Willock was withdrawn at Bournemouth due to a hamstring issue while Anderson’s only starts so far this season have been in the cup competitions.
The 20-year-old midfielder has made 10 Premier League appearances this season for The Magpies, all coming from the bench.
Callum Wilson has also returned to the bench after missing the previous match with a hamstring issue with Alexander Isak, who scored in the reverse fixture against Liverpool on his debut, keeping his place up front.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy