Newcastle United have confirmed a double injury boost with Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes returning to the bench for Saturday's match against Luton Town.

Eddie Howe has made one change to his side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Tuesday night. Alexander Isak drops out due to a groin injury with Miguel Almiron coming back into the side and Anthony Gordon leading the line in his place.

Almiron missed last weekend's match at Fulham due to illness but came off the bench at Villa Park, playing a key role in Newcastle's third goal. Both Barnes and Wilson have returned on the bench after injury absences.

Barnes suffered a foot injury in the early stages of Newcastle's 8-0 win at Sheffield United and hasn't featured for the club since. Barnes was initially expected to be in contention for a return around the festive period but a slight set-back delayed his return.

Wilson also returns to St James' Park after missing the last four matches with a calf issue. The Magpies go into the match looking to build on an impressive 3-1 away win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

But there is no Isak, Joe Willock or Jamaal Lascelles. Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindal suggested all of those players were close to an injury return during his pre-match press conference.

"There's a potential [of injury returns], there's a couple of lads who are getting closer, " Tindall revealed. "We've got another training session today and once that's done we'll assess the squad and see where we're at.

"We've got Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are all close but we'll make a decision on them. Harvey and Callum are a little bit head of Joe.

"Jamaal Lascelles is very, very close. If not this game he'll not be far away."

Here is the Newcastle United confirmed line-up and substitutes bench to face Luton Town...

