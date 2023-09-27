Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park has been confirmed with 10 changes made.

The match will be Newcastle’s fourth in the space of 11 days with head coach Eddie Howe making wholesale changes from the side that beat Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope was the only player to stay in the side from the Bramall Lane demolition with Howe changing his entire outfield. Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley were all handed their full debuts while Joelinton made a surprise return to the side after missing the last three matches due to a knee injury.

Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman all drop out of the squad with Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett handed their first starts of the season. Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Emil Krafth are out due to injury.

