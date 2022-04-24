Newcastle United linked with €40m-rated former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on April 02, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Sport claim that the Brazilian is likely to continue in the Premier League beyond this season after joining the Villans on loan from Barcelona earlier this season.

Aston Villa are said to have an option to purchase the attacking midfielder – however, Newcastle have reportedly entered into the picture.

The Magpies are said to be willing to pay part with the €40m required to sign Coutinho and have confirmed that they would offer him around the same salary he receives at Barca next year.

The report goes onto say that Newcastle’s interest is “serious” but that much will decide on what move Aston Villa decides to make in the transfer window.

However, separate reports last month stated that Coutinho is not even considering the prospect of joining Newcastle this summer.