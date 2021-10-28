Newcastle United linked with January move for Premier League rivals' £50m-rated star man

James Ward-Prowse of Southampton reacts during the Premier League match between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's Stadium

The Saints captain, 26, only signed a new contract at St Mary’s in August after the club rejected a bid from Aston Villa in the summer.

However, Football Insider are reporting that Newcastle “will explore the possibility of a deal” when the transfer window opens in the new year.

Ward-Prowse is the latest in a long line of Premier League stars to be linked with a switch to St James’ Park since United’s Saudi Arabia backed takeover last month.

The likes of Burnley’s James Tarkowski, Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba and Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard have also been touted as potential transfer targets for the club in recent weeks.