Newcastle United are now preparing to face Liverpool on New Year's Day after their surprise home defeat to Nottingham Forest. The Magpies are still struggling to live up to the early season expectations at this point, currently in ninth place and eight points off the top four.

Howe's men face a huge test against leaders Liverpool at Anfield, but they need to produce a big performance after back-to-back defeats against strugglers Luton and Forest. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.

Howe answers transfer question

Eddie Howe has responded to a question over the possibility of Newcastle signing a new midfielder in January to replace the suspended Sandro Tonali. Howe said: "No, that is not where my mind is at. We recruited a midfield player in the summer to give us competition for places in that area.

"Unfortunately we have lost him for a period of time so that is something that we could not necessarily control. As I say, regarding FFP being a big part of our January and our future because it's not going away. FFP is going to be here for a long, long time. We have to try to navigate that and be very careful with what we do."

Diaz claim

Newcastle are being linked with a move to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz this winter. The versatile forward is being linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, and it's claimed the Magpies are interested.