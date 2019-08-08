Newcastle United linked with move for Guinea international winger – report
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 07:52
L’Équipe report United have opened up negotiations to sign the player and that the Ligue 1 outfit are willing to let the Guinea international leave before the close of the summer transfer window.
Kamano is valued at around £13million by Les Girondins, who want a quick sale, as per the report.
AS Monaco and Genoa are also thought to be showing an interest in the player.