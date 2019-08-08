Newcastle United linked with move for Guinea international winger – report

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 07:52
Guinea's François Kamano (C) vies with Libyan goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnush during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Guinea and Libya at the Stade du 28 septembre in Conakry on August 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CELLOU BINANI (Photo credit should read CELLOU BINANI/AFP/Getty Images)

L’Équipe report United have opened up negotiations to sign the player and that the Ligue 1 outfit are willing to let the Guinea international leave before the close of the summer transfer window.

Kamano is valued at around £13million by Les Girondins, who want a quick sale, as per the report.

AS Monaco and Genoa are also thought to be showing an interest in the player.