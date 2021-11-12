Newcastle United linked with £60m-rated Manchester City star and THREE Manchester United outcasts

New head coach Eddie Howe has it all to do on Tyneside with the club 19th in the Premier League table and five points from safety.

But Staveley suggested the former Bournemouth boss could be backed with funds in January,

“January is upon us and we’re preparing for the January transfer window,” Staveley revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is linked with Newcastle United. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"It’s not a window we would ordinarily want to invest in because you probably don’t get the right deals, but that’s something that is important at the moment, preparing for that.”

Newcastle credited with Riyad Mahrez interest

Riyad Mahrez could leave Manchester City in January, with reports the winger is weighing up his future.

The Algerian international, like Raheem Sterling, has seen his gametime restricted this season, which has fuelled speculation.

According to Footmercato, clubs such as Newcastle, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on his situation.

Mahrez, who signed for Man City from Leicester City in a £60million deal in July 2018, is under contract until 2023.

Manchester United trio on Toon radar

Manchester United trio Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek are on Newcastle’s radar, according to the Daily Mirror.

All three players are believed to be unhappy with their gametime at Old Trafford and are open to January moves.

Henderson doesn't want his career to stagnate with David de Gea continuing in between the sticks.

Van de Beek has barely kicked a Premier League ball since his £35m move from Ajax last year.

Meanwhile, Lingard is out-of-contract at the end of the season but a cut-price deal before then could be agreed.

Juventus want Aaron Ramsey solution in January

Juventus hope to find a solution to offload Aaron Ramsey in January with Newcastle reportedly interested.

Ramsey joined the Serie A giants from Arsenal in 2019 on a rumoured £6m-a-year contract but has made just five appearances this term.

Goal reports that Juve want to get the 30-year-old off their books at the next opportunity. The aim is to find a suitor in the Premier League.

The likes of Everton and Newcastle have been credited with interest, though the Italian club fear his wages could be a stumbling block.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.