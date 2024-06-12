Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Former Chelsea, Everton and Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Asmir Begovic has emerged as a surprise goalkeeping option for Newcastle United this month.

The 36-year-old is out of contract at Queens Park Rangers this summer and is assessing his options ahead of the 2024-25 season. West Ham United and Celtic have also been linked with a move for the former Stoke City goalkeeper, who was also signed by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe for AFC Bournemouth back in 2017.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Begovic made 62 Premier League appearances under Howe for Bournemouth and visited Newcastle last week for England’s match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park. The veteran goalkeeper played 63 times for Bosnia prior to his international retirement in 2020 and was in attendance at St James’ Park as England claimed a 3-0 win.

Newcastle are targeting goalkeepers this summer with Loris Karius set to be released at the end of the month and Martin Dubravka facing an uncertain future. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been heavily linked with a £15m plus add-ons move to Newcastle.

Begovic would be viewed as a cost-effective alternative given his potential availability on a free transfer. But after playing 28 times for QPR last season, he hasn’t ruled out signing a new deal at Loftus Road.

Begovic told TalkSport: “I am currently looking at options, talking to obviously QPR and see what happens there, see what happens in the next few weeks, it is still pretty early in the transfer window.

"Nothing has been decided yet. I am keeping myself fit. I really enjoyed last year, the fact that I played so many games.