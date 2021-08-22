Newcastle United linked with shock move for £63m ex-Real Madrid, Porto and Bayern Munich man

It’s now three straight 2-0 defeats in a row for The Magpies at Villa Park after a stunning strike from Danny Ings and a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi saw the hosts claim three points.

Jamaal Lascelles was penalised for handball after play was pulled back following a VAR check. Referee David Coote awarded the spot kick which was converted by Anwar El Ghazi to make it 2-0.

Then, Callum Wilson was taken out by Emiliano Martinez. The referee pointed straight to the spot but once again VAR intervened to show Wilson was fractionally offside in the build-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Rodriguez.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories that you may have missed today:

Newcastle United linked with shock move for ex-Real Madrid man

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Everton’s James Rodriguez.

Steve Bruce will a ‘request’ to hold talks with the Goodison Park side over the midfielder’s future.

The Colombian will reportedly leave Goodison Park after just one season on Merseyside following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Italian outlet Calcio In Pillole says Magpies are looking to capitalise on the situation and bring the former Real Madrid star to St James’ Park.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder was once bought for a whopping £63 million back in 2014.

Ekrem Konur claimed on Twitter that Newcastle are set to ‘hold talks’ with Everton over Rodriguez ‘at Steve bruce’s request’.

The Magpies have only signed Joe Willock from Arsenal so far this season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.