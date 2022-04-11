Newcastle United linked with ‘shock’ reunion, Toon emerge as ‘favourites’ for ex-Man City player
Newcastle United continued their impressive quest for survival on Friday evening with a valuable 1-0 win over Wolves.
The Magpies now sit 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games to play after Chris Wood’s second-half penalty made the difference at St. James’ Park.
The match also marked another start for Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been working his way back to full fitness after recovering from the calf injury he suffered in February.
Speaking after the match, Eddie Howe delivered his verdict on the Frenchman’s contribution.
He said: “I’d say, with the length of time that Maxi’s been out, and training that he’s missed, he’s probably needed the two games that we’ve had.
“There’s no lack of effort from Maxi. He gave everything for the team. I thought he maxed out physically. I think that will help him get to his best. He decides games. I think he’s got those moments in him. I thought the move for the penalty was really good.
“He had a few chances, which was pleasing to see him in goalscoring areas, which is something he’s working on with him. Despite the fact he didn’t take any of those chances, it was great to see. Positive signs for Maxi.”
