Newcastle United linked with striker but look set to ‘miss out’ on long-term target to Premier League rivals

Here, we round up all the transfer-related gossip from St James’s Park:

Newcastle face competition for American striker

Newcastle are one of a number of Premier League clubs that have asked about the availability of Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce turns his attentions towards the transfer market after Sunday's defeat to West Ham (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Hoppe, 20, scored six goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke last campaign but couldn't prevent his team’s relegation to the second-division.

The American started his career at Barcelona’s residency academy in the USA and has admirers at Wolves and Brentford, as well as other clubs across Europe.

It is reported that Hoppe’s agents are flying to the United Kingdom to hold talks with interested clubs.

Eagles to ‘swoop in’ for long-term Newcastle target

Newcastle remain undecided whether or not to move for Watford’s Will Hughes as another Premier League club prepares to swoop in.

Hughes has reportedly been on Newcastle’s radar for most of pre-season as their search for midfielders to bolster their ranks continues.

However, following the signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal, Newcastle's interest in Hughes has cooled, giving way to Crystal Palace to offer Hughes a route out of Vicarage Road.

The ex-Derby man has reportedly been ‘frozen out’ at Watford and has spent the last few weeks training with the under 23 squad and clearly does not feature in Xisco Muñoz’s plans this season.

Everton-pundit believes Longstaff signing “could be good”

Sean Longstaff has long been tipped to reunite with Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park.

This weekend saw Longstaff start on the bench for Newcastle as rumours continue to persist about a potential departure.

Former Everton player Kevin Campbell believes a move for Longstaff “could be good for both parties”.

Speaking to Goodison News, the former striker said: “I think that could make sense. Rafa Benitez knows Longstaff, knows what he’s capable of. Benitez doesn’t really know Davies that well.

“Tom Davies had a good second half of the last season, but it’s a turnover of players which Benitez knows and what they will bring.

“It could be good for both parties.”

