Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for Benfica defender Andre Almeida - but Rafa Benitez will have to battle Premier League rivals Leicester City and Brighton for his signature.

According to Portuguese publication Record, United are monitoring the 28-year-old ahead of a summer move, with the right-back valued at around £8million by the Estadio da Luz outfit.

United, yet to get the green light from manager Benitez on the new deal offer they tabled, are joined by Leicester and Brighton in the race for the Portugal international, according to the report, while the likes of West Ham, Everton and Wolves have previously been linked with a move.

Should he stay, and it remains a big if at this stage, Benitez is likely to look to strengthen his full-back slots, with USA international DeAndre Yedlin losing his place to former Sunderland man Javier Manquillo.

Almeida made a total of 53 appearances for Benfica last season, scoring two goals while providing 12 assists.

The former Belenenses and Leiria man has eight caps for Portugal.