Newcastle United, Liverpool, Man Utd and others can sign these 19 players for free in January

These top players will become free agents in 2024 - which will allow clubs to snap them up on pre-contract agreements in January

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:13 BST

Newcastle United have made huge strides in recent transfer windows to ascend from a team fighting relegation to one that is now competing on all fronts for silverware. Eddie Howe’s men have acquired some big names during the PIF era including Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Sven Botman.

Such moves have helped the club climb the table but do offer restraints on what Newcastle may be able to spend in future transfer windows. In this day and age it is particularly important to adhere to financial fair play regulations and with that in mind we round up some of the major names that Newcastle could pick up in the summer if they are to enter the free agent market.

1. Kylian Mbappe: PSG

2. Nico Williams Jr: Athletic Bilbao

3. Adrien Rabiot: Juventus

4. Tomas Soucek: West Ham

