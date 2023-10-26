Newcastle United have made huge strides in recent transfer windows to ascend from a team fighting relegation to one that is now competing on all fronts for silverware. Eddie Howe’s men have acquired some big names during the PIF era including Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Sven Botman.

Such moves have helped the club climb the table but do offer restraints on what Newcastle may be able to spend in future transfer windows. In this day and age it is particularly important to adhere to financial fair play regulations and with that in mind we round up some of the major names that Newcastle could pick up in the summer if they are to enter the free agent market.