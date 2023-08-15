The 24-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from Premier League clubs so far this summer following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship. As a result of Leeds dropping out of the top flight, Adams is available for just £20million this summer.

Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa have been linked with Adams so far this summer while Chelsea went as far as triggering his release clause and conducting a medical before a late U-turn. Now, AFC Bournemouth have swooped in and made a move for the United States international.

The Cherries have triggered the player’s release clause as they now look to complete the £20million transfer.

Adams was on Newcastle’s ‘longer list’ of midfield transfer targets before they signed top target Sandro Tonali. His versatility to play on the right of midfield or defence is also something that appealed to The Magpies.

Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer and went on to make 24 Premier League appearances before having his season cut short due to a thigh injury.

Although Newcastle are set to miss out on Adams, the player spoke very highly of the club and St James’ Park in particular when asked about his favorite place to play football.

“Newcastle was bumping,” he told the New York Red Bulls Podcast.

“They’re doing things the right way and I think they have the recognition now of ‘our team is good and Champions League is in our sights.’