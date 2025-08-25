Newcastle United v Liverpool: What TV channel it is on, injury news from Eddie Howe and Arne Slot and how to stream online.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United entertain Liverpool at St James’ Park tonight searching for their first Premier League win over the Reds in almost a decade. December 2015 was the last time the Magpies secured three points against the red half of Merseyside, although they were victorious in their last meeting at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final in March.

A spicy encounter between two clubs that have been involved in the transfer saga of the summer is expected tonight as a sold-out St James’ Park roar on their team for the first time this season. A goalless draw at Villa Park was a solid way to start the campaign - but a win against Liverpool would be the perfect way for them to springboard their season.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of the match between Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and Arne Slot’s Liverpool at St James’ Park this evening.

When is Newcastle United v Liverpool?

Today’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool kicks-off at 8pm at St James’ Park. Simon Hooper will referee the game with John Brooks on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Liverpool on TV?

Yes, tonight’s game will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event begins at 6:30pm.



Can Newcastle United v Liverpool be streamed online?

A Now TV day pass can be purchased for £14.99 which will give you 24-hour access to Sky Sports. Purchasing a Now TV pass is the only legal way for supporters to stream the match in the UK.

How else can Newcastle United v Liverpool be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have live radio commentary of tonight’s match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up to date with all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

Newcastle United v Liverpool team news

Alexander Isak won’t feature for the Magpies tonight amid intense speculation over his future at the club. Isak hasn’t kicked a ball for Newcastle United since May and Howe confirmed on Friday that the Swedish international remains unavailable for selection.

“There's been no change. He won't be part of the squad,” Howe said.

“My wish is that he'd be playing on Monday night for us but he won't.

“I haven't seen him this week. I saw him last week and when I see him we speak as normal. There's no issues between us but it's a difficult situation for both sides and far from ideal for both parties.

“He's training later on detached from the group and then I'm in meetings. I'm sure we'll catch up at some stage.”

Elsewhere, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman remain doubts as they continue their respective recoveries from injury. Joe Willock is back in training and could feature whilst new signing Jacob Ramsey is available for selection.

Liverpool will be without Jeremie Frimpong after he suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth last time out. Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are doubts.