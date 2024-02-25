Newcastle United loanee ruled out after leaving stadium on crutches

Fraser has performed well whilst on loan at Southampton

Newcastle United loanee Ryan Fraser was seen on crutches after picking up an injury while playing for Southampton this weekend. Fraser, who has been at St Mary's since the start of the season following a fall out with Eddie Howe, started Saturday's clash for the Championship high flyers.

However, with Southampton trailing in the game, Fraser was forced off the field with a knee injury. The Scotland international appeared to be non-weight bearing after the game and left the stadium with the aid of crutches.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Russell Martin was unable to give a full prognosis on the injury after the match but he did reveal the Newcastle man wouldn't be fit enough to take on Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round in midweek.

"It is a sore one," Martin told the Daily Echo on Saturday. "We will have to assess things. He took a whack on his knee.

"Wee Man comes off and we lost a lot. We lost a lot of running and threat of assists and goals.

"I've not got a clue at the moment how bad it is. He won't be available for the Liverpool game with the way he is. He is on crutches."

Fraser still has one more season to run on his contract at St James' Park and while he is currently expected to return to the north east in the summer, it's fair to say his future at the club looks uncertain. The winger last represented the Magpies in October 2022, and in an interview last month, he admitted he wasn't 'on the best of terms' with Howe.