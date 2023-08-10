With that comes plenty of uncertainty and new-found expectation following Newcastle’s fourth place finish and Carabao Cup final last term. The 2022-23 campaign was arguably one of The Magpies’ best ever in the Premier League era, particularly taking into account the start of season expectations on the back of a relegation battle.

To end the campaign in a Champions League position with the joint fewest defeats and best defensive record in the division was a miraculous accomplishment from head coach Eddie Howe and his players.

Despite over-achieving massively last season and now having European football to contend with, United will be expected to maintain a certain level of competitiveness having spent around £130million on new players already this summer.

Newcastle United’s £130m ‘improved’ squad

Newcastle’s squad heading into the new season is unquestionably stronger than it was at the end of last season. The additions of Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali have injected a fine blend of goals, potential and options for Howe.

While the additions have come at the cost of losing Allan Saint-Maximin to Al Ahli, the Frenchman’s impact last season was limited after the opening month of the campaign. In Barnes, they have acquired a statistical upgrade on the left-wing.

The former Leicester City man may not be as flashy or even exciting as Saint-Maximin, but he knows where the net is. Barnes has scored 44 goals over the last four seasons, considerably more than any other non-striker in the Newcastle squad.

Harvey Barnes scored twice on his St James’ Park debut in pre-season.

In addition to Barnes, Newcastle also spent big on AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. The 23-year-old emerged as a top midfield target for the club after it became apparent Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella would be unobtainable.

The club paid a record £52million fee for an Italian player as Tonali became Newcastle’s second most expensive player of all-time behind Alexander Isak.

Tonali boasts Champions League pedigree with AC Milan, whom he won the Serie A title with in 2021-22, as well as senior international experience with Italy. He will undoubtedly bolster The Magpies midfield - but with competition for places in that area so fierce, he will have to establish himself and impress in order to become a regular starter.

Newcastle’s most recent addition saw 20-year-old right-back arrive on Tyneside from Southampton for a fee totalling £35million including add-ons. Livramento will serve as an understudy to Kieran Trippier, who turns 33 next month.

While the England Under-21 international played just twice in the Premier League last season due to injury, it is hoped he will be Trippier’s successor at both club and international level in the years to come. He will also provide a rotation option with The Magpies playing midweek in the Champions League during the first half of the season.

While three areas of Newcastle’s squad have been bolstered so far this summer, Howe is still understood to be targeting at least one more signing before September 1. Another centre-back is thought to be high on the agenda.

What we’ve learned from Newcastle in pre-season?

Newcastle enjoyed arguably one of their most productive pre-season campaigns in recent years given the results and level of opposition. While it is important to never read too much into pre-season, The Magpies played three Premier League sides in Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion as well as Rangers, Fiorentina and Villarreal, all of whom will be competing in Europe this coming season.

Those six opponents, added with local opposition in Gateshead, resulted in a well-rounded pre-season campaign for Eddie Howe’s side. The mixture of opponents, Premier League tests and different settings should prove beneficial to the squad heading into the coming season.

Pre-season has also given several youngsters the chance to impress. Elliot Anderson has arguably been United’s star of pre-season with four goals in five appearances but 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley has also been highly-impressive alongside more experienced first-teamers.

While Howe may be reluctant to start Miley on a regular basis, he has certainly shown signs of being up to the challenge and proving a useful squad player this coming season.

Teenage defender Alex Murphy also hasn’t looked out of place when in the side and has displayed good versatility across the back line. The young players have certainly given Howe some food for thought.

What would be a successful season for Newcastle United?

This is a difficult one. As always players and managers will always strive to be better than the previous season as a minimum.

But what about when you over-achieve considerably? Qualifying for the Champions League accelerated Newcastle’s progression as a club, but it’s naive to think after doing it once it will simply become the new norm.

Unless you are Manchester City, no Premier League team can be certain of a top four finish - the competition is simply too fierce. Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal as well as arguably Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be expecting to push that top four and join Man City.

Newcastle, given its where they finished last season, will be expecting to do the same. But with the added stress of European football - which can often have a significant impact on smaller squads - as well as the side exceeding expectations last season, they are still capable of a ‘successful’ season while finishing outside of the top four.

Newcastle United fans at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

Regardless of league position, a major trophy of any sort would constitute a major success for Newcastle this season - the wait for silverware has simply been that long.

But if the wait for a trophy were to continue, remaining in the top seven and securing European football for the 2024-25 season would help keep the momentum building. If you pair that with another cup run or progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League, that could be considered a conservatively successful campaign.

And it all gets under way against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).