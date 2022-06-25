Sven Botman ‘can be considered Newcastle player’

Newcastle United are set to confirm the €37million signing of Sven Botman from Lille next week.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Botman ‘can be considered [a] Newcastle player’ with all personal terms agreed on the player’s side.

The Dutch centre-back is due on Tyneside for a medical next week as the lengthy transfer saga looks to be drawing to a close.

But United’s pursuit of Hugo Ekitike is showing no signs of reaching a conclusion at this stage with Romano reporting that the deal is ‘getting more than complicated’.

The Magpies have had a £25.6million offer accepted by Reims but are prepared to walk away if they are unable to agree on an agent fee.

NUFC eyeing defender following AC Milan contract expiry – face competition from Aston Villa

AC Milan’s title-winning captain Alessio Romagnoli is reportedly on Newcastle’s radar, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The 27-year-old centre-back is one of the most sought after free agents in Europe this summer following the expiration of his contract at Milan.

Milan’s Serie A rivals Lazio are also keen on the defender having offered a €2.8million yearly salary.

But Corriere dello Sport claim both Newcastle and Aston Villa have entered the race for the Italian’s signature and have tabled contract offers worth €4million a year.

Simon Jordan: Lingard to Newcastle a backward step’

Newcastle have been linked with a potential move for free agent Jesse Lingard this summer after a failed attempt to sign the 29-year-old attacking-midfielder from Manchester United in January.

West Ham United have also been linked with a move for Lingard following his successful loan spell at the London Stadium in 2021.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “The bottom line is who is going to pay what Jesse Lingard wants?

"West Ham and Newcastle, whilst both of those clubs will feel they are in the ascendancy, Jesse Lingard leaving Manchester United and dropping into West Ham or Newcastle isn’t showing his career is in an upward direction.